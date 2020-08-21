Surge of sales early in pandemic brings sports- and recreational-vehicle supply stream to a halt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — Spending time outdoors became more important than ever to people during the COVID-19 pandemic with all types of recreational vehicles flying off the sales floor. But due to the product manufacturing companies shutting down for weeks, getting those sales floors restocked has been a problem.

Worries about travel and the cancellation of summertime activities during the pandemic spiked the sales of motorcycles, watercraft and other recreational vehicles as people flocked to Idaho’s mountains, lakes and rivers.

The surge of recreational vehicle sales opened the door for what many business owners would call a record year if only their supplies could keep up with the demand. One dealership would be sitting empty if not for its customers’ boats on display in the showroom.

Let’s Ride Powersports, between Heyburn and Rupert, can’t keep watercraft or any type of children’s recreational machines in stock, said Dustin Williams, marketing manager for the company that sells snowmobiles, motorcycles, jet skis, all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides.

The availability of parts and accessories “are still a little backed up too,” Williams said.

The wait time for ordered parts has doubled.