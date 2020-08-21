Surge of sales early in pandemic brings sports- and recreational-vehicle supply stream to a halt

HEYBURN — Spending time outdoors became more important than ever to people during the COVID-19 pandemic with all types of recreational vehicles flying off the sales floor. But due to the product manufacturing companies shutting down for weeks, getting those sales floors restocked has been a problem.
Worries about travel and the cancellation of summertime activities during the pandemic spiked the sales of motorcycles, watercraft and other recreational vehicles as people flocked to Idaho’s mountains, lakes and rivers.
The surge of recreational vehicle sales opened the door for what many business owners would call a record year if only their supplies could keep up with the demand. One dealership would be sitting empty if not for its customers’ boats on display in the showroom.
Let’s Ride Powersports, between Heyburn and Rupert, can’t keep watercraft or any type of children’s recreational machines in stock, said Dustin Williams, marketing manager for the company that sells snowmobiles, motorcycles, jet skis, all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides.
The availability of parts and accessories “are still a little backed up too,” Williams said.
The wait time for ordered parts has doubled.
“It’s been crazy,” he said. “We’ve had record-breaking months this year. People are not going to Disneyland or on the Cancun vacation. So they are loading up their camper and getting outdoors.”
Keeping the sales floor restocked has become the challenge, he said.
“When it comes to any type of watercraft, we can’t keep them in,” Williams said.
The company has received calls from people across the country asking if they “have anything in at all,” he said.
Children’s dirt bikes also sell quickly.
Let’s Ride Powersports recently received six Honda 50s, which sold immediately. Many people are putting down deposits on machines and getting on waiting lists, he said.
“We just had someone drive 13 hours from California to pick up a jet ski,” Williams said.
Many of the machine manufacturers like Kawasaki, Honda and Suzuki closed plants for several weeks during the pandemic, disrupting the supply stream.
But a lot of dealerships stayed open by selling stock on the floor or repairing and servicing machines for farmers in March who needed the equipment for the growing season.
The disruption caused by the virus caused many manufacturers to stop making 2020 models altogether and launch the 2021 models months early, Williams said.
“They just started skipping over 2020.”
The next year’s models are usually launched after September. Right now, the company can sell all the machines they can get in the store.
No boats on the show floor
“We could have a record year this year, but we won’t have the inventory to do it,” said Gordon Hansen, owner of Idaho Watersports, with stores in Burley, Nampa and a newly opened store in Idaho Falls.
“I’m sold out of boats,” Hansen said, and he’s pre-sold boats for the next two months.
“It’s industry-wide,” he said. “There is an all-time record-low inventory of boats.”
With so many other activities — such as team sports — canceled, everyone wants to go boating, he said.
Usually, he said, it takes all winter for him to restock after selling through his inventory during the summer.
Most of his other stock, such as water skis and outdoor equipment, has remained in supply.
Parts for repairs are also in demand and difficult to get, he said.
Hansen’s showrooms are sitting empty and sometimes he’ll put customer boats that are in the shop for repair in the showroom just to demonstrate to people what they can order.
“In my 30 years of selling boats, I’ve never seen anything like this year,” Hansen said. “It’s one of a kind.”
