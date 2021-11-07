Supporting our veterans: Local Iraq veteran Christopher Stine talks about resources

TWIN FALLS — Army veteran Christopher Stine was run over by a truck while serving his second tour in Iraq.

Looking back, he thinks it’s one of his funniest memories during his nine years of service.

“I pull myself out from under the vehicle and I get surrounded by everybody that was there,” he said. “And they are looking up and down me going, ‘wait a minute, we just saw you get run over by a vehicle,’ and I had no injuries.”

The truck was a PLS or palletized load system vehicle, weighing more than 53,000 pounds without cargo. Stine spent a lot of his military career around vehicles, serving as a diesel mechanic.

He was sitting on the ground behind the vehicle attempting to get the lights to work when the backup alarm went off.

“I had just enough time to glance up and see the vehicle roll towards me,” he said.

Quick thinking saved his life. Instead of attempting to stand up, he kept his legs together and laid flat on the ground while it rolled over the top of him. After it stopped, still beneath the truck, he yelled for the driver and the ground guidance personnel to drop into the pushup position.

“Everyone was just in shock and awe,” Stine said. “Everyone was almost pale from what they thought they saw.”

It’s one of his favorite memories to share because now he laughs at the situation and how lucky he was.

Raised in Idaho, Stine joined the military straight out of high school at the age of 19.

“I did all of my growing up in Idaho and I was like I know there is more or a world out there, he said. “And I really didn’t want to go to college.”

After enlisting in 1999, he was shipped to Fort Knox, Kentucky, for basic training and then Maryland for individual training. His first duty station was Fort Lewis, Washington.

“All the way up till September 11th it was nice, I was learning my job and the military lifeways,” Stine said.

After 9/11 he was deployed to Iraq for his first of two tours. In between Iraq tours he spent time in Korea close to the demilitarized zone, the border separating North Korea and South Korea.

Leaving the U.S. was a mixture of emotions, but going as a company made it easier.

“It was like, (being) scared, but not scared, at the same time,” he said.

Stine is part of the one in five Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who report dealing with PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Talking about his service does, in fact, help heal wounds of the past, he said.

“Granted, my wife understands that I still have some stories that she won’t know about — and it’s not that I don’t trust her or love her, it’s just that those are deep scars,” Stine said.

After leaving the military, he took advantage of the GI Bill and studied at Idaho State University. Graduating with a degree in civil engineering, he now works for the Bureau of Land Management.

He encourages any veteran who is contemplating going back to school to get in contact with veteran student services or veterans clubs.

Resources for veterans are crucial. Stine recently joined the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2136. A national organization, the mission of the VFW is to foster camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts, provide support and advocate on behalf of all veterans.

“They know ways and avenues to get you to advocates, to health, to different services,” he said.

Veterans Day reminds Stine of the camaraderie among veterans — veterans of all backgrounds, viewpoints and ways of life — fighting for freedom.

“It’s knowing that we’re going to stick together.”

