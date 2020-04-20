Support group brings parents of autistic children together

Illguth relates autism to asthma: People wouldn’t expect a child with asthma to run a mile without an inhaler, so why would they expect a child with autism to walk into a crowded room without melting down?

“A lot of kids who are on the spectrum — we may not know what their struggle is, we may not know what their sensitivity is,” Whitehead said. “If we see somebody at the store who is having a difficult time with their child, express more compassion instead of judging that parent.”

Amy Hansen, founder of the Magic Valley Special Needs Parents Unite Facebook group and member of the support group, said the feeling of being judged was a constant occurrence in her life.

“I felt alone,” Hansen said. “After my child was diagnosed I felt like I was exiled from my family because they just didn’t understand.”

Although she started the special-needs Facebook group to fill a void in the community, she’s thankful to have an autism-specific group to attend.

“When you meet with other families that have the same diagnosis, it’s finding your tribe, finding the people who understand you and understand what you’re going through,” she said.

Hansen’s son was diagnosed with autism when he was in the first grade.