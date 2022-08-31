Support goes out to injured Buhl firefighter

BUHL — An outpouring of support has gone out to a firefighter critically injured Friday in a motorcycle crash.

Buhl Fire Department's Jared Nebeker is in an intensive care unit at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body to heal. His left foot has been amputated and he suffers from cranial swelling after the crash on U.S. Highway 30.

“This is going to be a very long and hard road ahead for their family,” wrote friend Joel Edelbrock from North Carolina.

The community and fire departments near and far have responded with their support. On Monday, a firefighter from the Twin Falls Fire Department filled in for Nebeker, serving a 24-hour shift.

Stickers and bracelets emblazoned with #nebekerstrong are being sold on a donation basis at several local fire departments. Some of the stickers are the idea of Lt. Taylor Hunsaker of Rock Creek Fire Department, and Quickdraw Embroidery in Kimberly printed them at no cost.

“We are doing what we can do to help,” Hunsaker said.

Firefighters from out of the region are also reaching out.

“I just got a call from a fire department in Colorado,” Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens said on Wednesday.

A member of the Buhl Fire Department has been standing watch at the hospital, supporting Nebeker's wife and "keeping a line of communication open," Steven's said.

Edelbrock set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $13,000. An account has also been set up at First Federal Bank under Nebeker's and his wife, Kari’s, names. Donations can be made at any First Federal branch.

A fundraiser will take place from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Milner’s Gate in Twin Falls, with live music and raffle prizes.