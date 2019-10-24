You are the owner of this article.
Sunset Memorial Park: Lyda Southard — 1958

TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s serial killer Anna Elizabeth Trueblood Dooley McHaffie Lewis Meyer Southard Whitlock Shaw is commonly known as “Lady Bluebird.”

Born in 1892, “Lyda” moved to the Twin Falls area with her family shortly after the South Side Irrigation Tract opened. Arguably the most infamous woman in Idaho history, she is said to have poisoned her daughter, four husbands and a brother-in-law — all by the time she was 27.

Suspected of boiling the arsenic out of flypaper before tainting her victims’ food, the black widow was convicted of murder and sentenced to the Idaho State Penitentiary. Midway through her sentence, Lyda seduced a prison trustee into assisting her escape. She spent several years on the lam in Colorado before she was caught and returned to Idaho’s correction facility.

Lyda married twice after her conviction, bringing her total number of marriages to seven.

She was eventually released and spent the rest of her life as a seamstress in Salt Lake City, where she died in 1958.

Lyda proclaimed innocence until her death. Her hairless body, however, betrayed her. Hair loss is a side effect of prolonged exposure to arsenic.

She is buried under the name Anna E. Shaw in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. The cemetery is at Kimberly Road and Eastland Avenue.

