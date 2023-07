Pollinators buzz around the sunflower patch Thursday at BlueRock Farm Market in Twin Falls. The market is allowing the public an opportunity to clip its own sunflowers and make bouquets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 26-29, Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 9-12. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for 4 and under.