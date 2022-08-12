 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's 'Parktacular' celebrates hope

A scene from a previous Parktacular. Organizers emphasize the importance of hope.

TWIN FALLS — Hope is a necessity in an uncertain world.

Parktacular-Hopefest 2022 organizers aim to bring the community together and celebrate hope from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Twin Falls City Park.

Christian radio station 88.1 KTSY and Dairy Replacement Solutions are the main sponsors of the free event.

"Hope is so important to have in the community," organizer Karrie Stoldt said, "especially when some people feel the community is divided, whether it be because of politics, or concerns about what is coming next with COVID."

The event will feature Christian music from nationally known and local musicians.

Local artists Trench Collective will be the first group to perform at 1:25 p.m., followed by the Twin Falls Reformed Church Praise Team at 2:05 p.m. Hip-hop artist Zauntee, from Tampa, Florida, performs at 2:40 p.m., Love & the Outcome at 3:38 p.m. and The Afters at 4:46 p.m.

Food trucks will be at the park, along with with local charities and organizations in the Vendor Trade Show. There will be bounce houses and face painting for the children.

"We really want to embrace the Magic Valley and bring people together so they have a positive, encouraging day," Stoldt said.

The Parktacular was not held the last two years due to the pandemic. 

