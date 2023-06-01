The 16th Annual Quick Response Unit Fundraiser set for Sunday will include a pancake breakfast and motorcycle challenge run early in the morning and end with community events in the afternoon.

The fundraiser will take place at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park and proceeds will be divided equally among the participating rural emergency responder organizations, including Gooding, Wendell, Jerome, Shoshone, Carey, Dietrich, West End (Paul), Filer, Buhl, Hagerman, Oakley, Rupert, Rock Creek (Kimberly), Bliss and Castleford.

The day’s events begin with a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., which the public is invited to attend with a donation. About 300 to 500 motorcycle riders normally participate in the challenge run that will take them to QRU locations.

After the ride, a gathering is expected to start between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. It’s open to the public and will consist of live music, car show, raffle, BBQ dinner, bounce house, photo booth, ax throwing, water slide and more. The event will conclude at 8 p.m.

The fundraiser is hosted by QRU Nonprofit Organization, a nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible.