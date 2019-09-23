WENDELL — Crews continued Monday to monitor the site of a Sunday fire at a Wendell dairy.
Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman, Jerome City and Jerome Rural fire departments responded to the incident, which burned a commodities building at the Bettencourt Dairy facility, according to a post on the Jerome City Fire Department's Facebook page and Chief Mike Harrison.
You have free articles remaining.
As of Monday morning, Harrison said, Wendell fire crews remained on scene. No injuries were reported.
No one at Bettencourt Dairy was available for comment Monday afternoon, and the Wendell Fire Department has not responded to requests for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.