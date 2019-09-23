{{featured_button_text}}
Bettencourt Dairy fire

The Jerome City Fire Department was among the agencies responding to a fire at the Bettencourt Dairy on Sunday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WENDELL — Crews continued Monday to monitor the site of a Sunday fire at a Wendell dairy. 

Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman, Jerome City and Jerome Rural fire departments responded to the incident, which burned a commodities building at the Bettencourt Dairy facility, according to a post on the Jerome City Fire Department's Facebook page and Chief Mike Harrison.

As of Monday morning, Harrison said, Wendell fire crews remained on scene. No injuries were reported.

No one at Bettencourt Dairy was available for comment Monday afternoon, and the Wendell Fire Department has not responded to requests for information.

