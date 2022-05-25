 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

  • 0
Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary
COURTESY PHOTO, SUN VALLEY WELLNESS FESTIVAL

The Sun Valley Wellness Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary from June 10 to 13.

The Sun Valley Wellness Festival was created in 1997 by a small but visionary group of community wellness experts and advocates. Since then, it has grown into an internationally recognized event, being the longest-running wellness festival in the world. It has been on the forefront of the wellness movement for over two decades and will continue to offer a wide range of innovative wellness programs through its four pillars of focus: Mind, body, spirit and environment.

Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

Dr. Vin Gupta
Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary
Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

The festival has attracted popular speakers such as Deepak Chopra, Byron Katie, Dr. Joe Dispenza and Elizabeth Gilbert.

As a part of its 25th-anniversary event, they will be featuring a variety of presentations and workshops from top wellness experts at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. The festival will offer an outdoor experience park at Sun Valley Festival Meadows showcasing live music, vendors, music, food and movement classes, as well as unique outdoor wellness adventures.

People are also reading…

“The Festival starts with the dreams, visions, and talents of each board member combined with the rich history of the event,” said Geneal Thompsen, Sun Valley Wellness board member.

Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary
Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

“As we look forward to our 25th anniversary Festival, we are excited to bring in speakers that exemplify that rich history. Please come celebrate with us this June 10 through 13, 2022.”

Passholders will have full access to all online session content through July 31.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick for Senate Seat for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.

Raft River murder trial moves to fall

Raft River murder trial moves to fall

Jimmy Lee Murphy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Whitney Murphy, 26, and attempted first-degree murder for shooting his neighbor through a basement window the same day.

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman was born March 18, 2004, in San Diego, CA. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake was brilliant, funny,…

Watch Now: Related Video

China unveils plans to search for habitable planets beyond our solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News