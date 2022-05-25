Sun Valley Wellness Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

The Sun Valley Wellness Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary from June 10 to 13.

The Sun Valley Wellness Festival was created in 1997 by a small but visionary group of community wellness experts and advocates. Since then, it has grown into an internationally recognized event, being the longest-running wellness festival in the world. It has been on the forefront of the wellness movement for over two decades and will continue to offer a wide range of innovative wellness programs through its four pillars of focus: Mind, body, spirit and environment.

The festival has attracted popular speakers such as Deepak Chopra, Byron Katie, Dr. Joe Dispenza and Elizabeth Gilbert.

As a part of its 25th-anniversary event, they will be featuring a variety of presentations and workshops from top wellness experts at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. The festival will offer an outdoor experience park at Sun Valley Festival Meadows showcasing live music, vendors, music, food and movement classes, as well as unique outdoor wellness adventures.

“The Festival starts with the dreams, visions, and talents of each board member combined with the rich history of the event,” said Geneal Thompsen, Sun Valley Wellness board member.

“As we look forward to our 25th anniversary Festival, we are excited to bring in speakers that exemplify that rich history. Please come celebrate with us this June 10 through 13, 2022.”

Passholders will have full access to all online session content through July 31.

