SUN VALLEY — Opening day for Sun Valley’s 83rd winter season is at 9 a.m. Nov. 22, which means snow-making and slope preparation are underway on both Bald and Dollar Mountains.
Due to safety concerns, uphill traffic is prohibited until Saturday while machines are operating on the mountain. The uphill traffic restriction complies with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management guidelines.
The snow-making and grooming teams are involved day and night in slope construction, snow-making, snow-pushing and cable winching. Hiking, skinning, dog walking and general snow-play on the mountain are activities that may put people at risk during this time.
Uphill traffic will likely be permitted in most areas starting on Saturday. Some areas may continue to be restricted or closed due to construction on the mountain.
When uphill restrictions are not in effect, users are allowed to hike up before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Early morning hikers are asked to descend the mountain before 9 a.m.
For the latest mountain conditions, go to sunvalley.com/mountain-snow-report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.