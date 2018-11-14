Try 1 month for 99¢
Ski Sun Valley Like a Local
The Beast heads up the cat track between Christmas Ridge and Mid-Christmas at Bald Mountain. Many resorts charge a fee for the privilege of riding along in snow groomers; Sun Valley offers the opportunity for free, but you have to win a weekly lottery.

 Times-News file photo

SUN VALLEY — Opening day for Sun Valley’s 83rd winter season is at 9 a.m. Nov. 22, which means snow-making and slope preparation are underway on both Bald and Dollar Mountains.

Due to safety concerns, uphill traffic is prohibited until Saturday while machines are operating on the mountain. The uphill traffic restriction complies with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management guidelines.

The snow-making and grooming teams are involved day and night in slope construction, snow-making, snow-pushing and cable winching. Hiking, skinning, dog walking and general snow-play on the mountain are activities that may put people at risk during this time.

Uphill traffic will likely be permitted in most areas starting on Saturday. Some areas may continue to be restricted or closed due to construction on the mountain.

When uphill restrictions are not in effect, users are allowed to hike up before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Early morning hikers are asked to descend the mountain before 9 a.m.

For the latest mountain conditions, go to sunvalley.com/mountain-snow-report.

