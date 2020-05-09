Sun Valley Tour de Force cancels 2020 event

SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley Tour de Force has canceled its July 23-25, 2020, event.
Blaine County, where Sun Valley Tour de Force is located, is one of the highest counties in the nation, per capita, to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ketchum city officials have recently announced that groups no larger than 10 are permitted to gather and the Forest Service has also joined suit. Events like the Tour de Force have no guarantees that groups will be allowed to gather by July.
“This was a difficult decision to make, especially since we are raising funds for The Hunger Coalition," said Whitney Werth Slade, Sun Valley Tour de Force co-director and Intrepid Events president. "Ultimately, our decision came down to the safety of our guests and the concern for our community. We know how disappointing this is for our fans, but it’s the right thing to do based on the current COVID-19 situation. We know that our decision to cancel greatly impacts our event partners, but we are focused on coming back even stronger next year.”
The tour said it hopes to see most drivers with 2020 runs roll the reservations into 2021 rather than request refunds. The 2020 runs were sold out in a matter of weeks, and there was a waiting-list of drivers. Drivers who roll their runs over into next year will secure their reservation for 2021.
Intrepid Events, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization and owner of the Tour de Force, will be working on a severely scaled back budget to produce the 2021 event. If fans would like to support the event directly, donations can be made by contacting info@sunvalleytourdeforce.com.
The two-year grant agreement with The Hunger Coalition will be extended and the nonprofit providing food to folks in Blaine County will receive the proceeds from the tour in 2021 and 2022.
