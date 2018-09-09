KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Half-Marathon will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 15. The course will start at the Wood River YMCA, 101 Saddle Road; head south on the bike path; turn left into Elkhorn; climb over Elkhorn and back down to Sun Valley Road; turn right on the bike path toward Trail Creek; do an out-and-back; head into Ketchum; and finish at the town square just in time for the Sawtooth Brewery Oktoberfest.
There will be finisher medals for the first 150 racers. Trophies — custom schooner mugs — will be awarded for first-third overall male and female winners and also to first-place male and female winners in age groups of 10-year increments.
Register by Tuesday for $70 at register.chronotrack.com/r/41215. This includes a t-shirt, swag and a coupon for beer at Oktoberfest.
Volunteers are needed. Call Mary at 208-928-6710 or email msimms@woodriverymca.org.
For more information, call the Wood River YMCA at 208-727-9622.
