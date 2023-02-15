The cities of Sun Valley and Hailey are partnering to address a shared problem: Affordable workforce housing.

In a special meeting Tuesday night, the Sun Valley City Council authorized Mayor Peter Hendricks to purchase 2 acres of land in Hailey that includes the Ellsworth Inn, a 1900s-era building of local historical significance, for the future development of permanent living accommodations for city employees and other workers throughout Blaine County.

Upon completion of the sale, Sun Valley intends to lease the 4,800-square-foot inn, now operating as a bed and breakfast, to a single employer for immediate workforce housing, while working with Hailey on a “master plan process to develop the site,” City Administrator Jim Keating told the Times-News on Wednesday.

The inn and the five parcels of land around it had been for sale “off and on” for months and “in and out of contract,” Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said. She credited Sun Valley for stepping up to address the “dire need” for more affordable housing options.

“This will serve our whole valley — Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Bellevue,” Horowitz told the Times-News. “We all need housing.”

The sale is scheduled to close March 17, Keating said.

In a city-issued news release, Hendricks said Sun Valley had put out a call for “actionable” projects to address the “countywide” problem of workforce housing, calling it “paramount” to the future of the Wood River Valley. Hailey answered, he said.

“Had it not been for the initiative of Hailey officials to think creatively, to act with speed and diligence, and commit to this partnership, this transaction would not have occurred,” Hendricks said.

The Ellsworth Inn, with nine rooms, and two smaller cottages are the only buildings included in the real estate deal, Keating said. The current zoning would permit for 10 additional units to be developed on the land, he said, though any future construction would be guided by a master plan agreement between the cities and shaped through public input.

“Housing is a real challenge,” Keating said. “This action is a step by the council to work with the community to find a solution.”

Mayor Martha Burke said Hailey would work “enthusiastically and cooperatively” with Sun Valley in planning.

“This is a once in-a-generation opportunity to bring a legacy property into public hands,” Burke said in the release. “We are thrilled that the city of Sun Valley has this property under contract, and we look forward to joint planning with our partners.”