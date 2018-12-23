SUN VALLEY — The eighth annual Sun Valley Film Festival will take place from March 13 through March 17. It’s offering a variety of passes with plenty of perks for pass holders.
The SVFF Insider Pass is the festival’s top all-access pass. Perks include the new Insider’s First Look Reception, festival opening celebration, VIP gift bag, priority access to all events, festival HQ access with HQ Bloody Mary Bar, salon lunch talks, après ski treats and libations, unlimited film access, panels and labs and all of the evening parties including the SVFF Awards Bash. The Insider Pass costs $1,000 with limited quantities available.
Other passes include the Festival Pass for $500, the Film Pass for $200 and the Party Pass for $200 — each offering select access to various events. All SVFF passes are now available. For complete information and online purchase, go to sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
The Sun ValleyFilm Festival also offers a Patrons Program for those wishing to support the festival at a higher level with a tax-deductible contribution. Special benefits include front-of-the-line access and invitations to private events. Details are available at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org/become-a-patron. SVFF corporate sponsorships are also available.
As a kick-off to this upcoming season, the Sun Valley Film Festival will hold a reception and special screening of the highly acclaimed National Geographic Documentary Film “Free Solo.” It will be Dec. 30 at the Sun Valley Opera House for SVFF Patrons and invited festival friends. A question-and-answer period with special guests will follow the showing.
With “Free Solo,” award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi (“MERU”) and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin captured a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock — the 3,000 foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park — without a rope.
Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard — perfection or death. Succeeding in this challenge, Honnold enters his story in the annals of human achievement. “Free Solo” is both an edge-of-your-seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who exceeded the current understanding of human physical and mental potential. The result is a triumph of the human spirit.
