KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has been awarded a $34,113 grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It will be used to extend the reach of the center’s innovative classroom enrichment program throughout the state by creating an Online Teacher Resource Center.
The center designed its Classroom Enrichment Project to integrate art into core curriculum lessons — math, science, social sciences and humanities — at the secondary level. The program provides regular classroom teachers with powerful tools to increase student engagement, deepen understanding of the curriculum and encourage students’ self expression.
More than three-quarters of Idaho’s school districts are considered rural — having fewer than 20 students per square mile or a county with fewer than 25,000 people. Students in rural districts often have little to no access to arts education. By documenting the classroom enrichment lessons currently being used in Blaine County schools and making them available online, the center aims to support teachers across rural Idaho who might not otherwise have access to new approaches for learning and teaching core curriculum.
Specifically, the center will use the grant to create videos of eight of its Classroom Enrichment Project lessons and develop instructional materials to accompany each lesson. At the same time, the center will create an Online Teacher Resource Center to serve as a nexus of information on integrating the arts into secondary-level classroom instruction of core subjects.
