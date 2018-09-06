KETCHUM — During the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, Christine Davis-Jeffers and the staff of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts accepted a grant check for $4,000 from U.S. Bancorp Foundation.
The center has provided transformative arts and educational experiences since 1971 with year-round programming in music, film, visual arts and the humanities. It also offers the Company of Fools professional theater.
As an AAM accredited museum, it uses a multidisciplinary approach and has built robust partnerships with local schools and artists of all disciplines.
For more information, go to sunvalleycenter.org or usbank.com.
