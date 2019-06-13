KETCHUM — Explore new options at the 6th annual Sun Valley Brewfest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ketchum Town Square.
More than 35 craft brewers from the Northwest will be on hand as well as food trucks, music and games. Join the craft brewers in tasting their beers as well as learning about their inspiration, creativity and brewing techniques.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Ketchum-Sun Valley Rotary Club’s community efforts and scholarships.
To purchaser tickets, go to sunvalleybrewfest.com or purchase at the door Saturday if any are still available. Online ticket purchases will be entered in a drawing for a Sun Valley Season Ski Pass.
