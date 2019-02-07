Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley and Snowbasin of Huntsville, Utah, have announced they are joining Epic Pass in a multi-year alliance beginning with the 2019-2020 winter season. Both mountain resorts will remain independently-owned and operated. Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Epic season passes will go on sale in early March.

“Sun Valley and Snowbasin are crown jewels of our family-owned businesses, and we are always looking for new ways to provide outstanding service to our guests,” Carol Holding, whose husband Earl bought Sun Valley in 1977, said in a statement. “As we remain committed to investing in and operating our properties for many years to come, this multi-year alliance with the Epic Pass will bring value to our pass holders and introduce more guests to our unique traditions.”

In the 2019-2020 ski season, Epic Pass holders will have direct-to-lift access to Sun Valley and Snowbasin. For more information about those future benefits, go to epicpass.com or sunvalley.com/epicpass or snowbasin.com/epicpass.

