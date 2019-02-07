SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley and Snowbasin of Huntsville, Utah, have announced they are joining Epic Pass in a multi-year alliance beginning with the 2019-2020 winter season. Both mountain resorts will remain independently-owned and operated. Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Epic season passes will go on sale in early March.
“Sun Valley and Snowbasin are crown jewels of our family-owned businesses, and we are always looking for new ways to provide outstanding service to our guests,” Carol Holding, whose husband Earl bought Sun Valley in 1977, said in a statement. “As we remain committed to investing in and operating our properties for many years to come, this multi-year alliance with the Epic Pass will bring value to our pass holders and introduce more guests to our unique traditions.”
In the 2019-2020 ski season, Epic Pass holders will have direct-to-lift access to Sun Valley and Snowbasin. For more information about those future benefits, go to epicpass.com or sunvalley.com/epicpass or snowbasin.com/epicpass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.