SUN VALLEY — Fly Sun Valley Alliance and Sun Valley Resort have teamed up to present Ski for Air Service Day by offering a full-day $50 lift ticket for Jan. 27. All proceeds will support air service to Sun Valley.
A limited number of the discounted $50 lift tickets will be available for sale in advance — for cash or credit card purchase only — through Saturday at the following ski and snowboard shops: Sturtevant’s of Ketchum and Hailey, Board Bin, PKs Ski & Sports, PK Ski Rentals, Formula Sports, Four Mountain Sports at the Limelight Hotel, Ski Tek and Epic Elevation Sports in Twin Falls. Some of the shops will take phone sales with a credit card. No $50 lift tickets will be sold Jan. 27.
Participating ski shops will also offer 50 percent off demos and rentals for the day, and several Sun Valley area lodging properties will have 50 percent off special deals — making it an extremely affordable ski weekend for both locals and visitors. Proof of purchase of Ski for Air Service Day lift tickets must be provided to secure the ski/board rental and lodging deals. Details of all the offers can be found at flysunvalleyalliance.com/ski-for-air-day.
Lift ticket purchases are not refundable. A processing fee will be added to credit card sales. There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual may purchase. Lost tickets cannot be replaced.
