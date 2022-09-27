Summit speakers share ways rural communities can thrive

TWIN FALLS — Rural communities need access to affordable housing, broadband, educational opportunities and childcare.

The themes were prevalent at the Idaho Rural Success Summit, held Tuesday at the Canyon Crest Convention Center in Twin Falls.

“We celebrate what makes rural America unique,” said Joaquin Altoro, USDA administrator for the Rural Housing Service.

Hundreds of people gathered to hear speakers who hailed from inside and outside the state.

Partnerships are vital when solve problems in marginalized rural towns, Altoro said. And through them, rural areas can not only survive, but thrive.

Several people from southern Idaho shared their stories on just that.

Karma Fitzgerald helped form a nonprofit that raised $1.3 million to open a preschool and after-school program in Richfield.

Kristin Jensen of American Falls detailed her efforts in a $5 million downtown revitalization project to improve the business climate in the city of 4,500 residents.

“Don’t wait for someone else to carry out your dream,” Jensen urged.

The elephant in the room might have been affordable housing, as housing prices skyrocket in southern Idaho. Just this year, housing prices have increased 13%, said Margaret Salazar, regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Salazar said the department is increasing the number of vouchers available under the Section 8 program, allowing more low-income families access to housing.

In addition, in areas such as Twin Falls where the cost of housing is rising, voucher values will go up to reflect fair market conditions.

She also announced the Twin Falls Housing Authority has been chosen for a Moving to Work designation that will give it more flexibility. It is one of only 18 in the U.S. receiving the new status.

"These are housing authorities that are high performers," she said. "By relaxing our HUD regulations it will allow for more innovation and more flexibility in how they are using our federal funds."

Ken Robinette of South Central Idaho Community Action Partnership gave an update on the agency’s Self-Help Housing Project, which has completed 84 homes in Filer for residents.

“They aren’t given homes; they have to earn them,” he said.

Participants dedicate 35 hours per week per family until the home is completed.

The gathering also spotlighted two southern Idaho businesses: El Rancho Meat Processing, of Oakley, which recently expanded its business with the assistance of resource partners, including the Idaho Women’s Business Center; and Pahv Kettlecorn of Fort Hall.

Diane Bevan, of the Idaho Womens Business Center, said that low-interest loans can be the difference between success and failure for small businesses in rural areas.

"They can give small business owners funding that they never thought possible," she said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little pledged support for education and infrastructure improvement, while reducing tax burdens on Idahoans.

He touted Idaho as the "most solid state" in the U.S.

This event was hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Idaho Department of Commerce, Idaho Rural Partnership, and Idaho Hispanic Foundation, in partnership with USDA Rural Development Idaho.