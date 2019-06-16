{{featured_button_text}}
Dark Sky Reserve Idaho

This June 4, 2016 photo provided by Nils Ribi Photography shows the Milky Way in the night sky at the foot of the Boulder Mountains in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho.

 Nils Ribi Photography via AP

KETCHUM — Salute summer’s start at the Summer Solstice Soirée from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday in Ketchum Town Square, 360 East Ave. The city of Ketchum invites everyone to celebrate as the longest day of the year gives way to the Wood River Valley’s brilliant dark and starry skies.

The city’s first-ever summer solstice bash will be a family-friendly event with a balloon clown, a henna artist, face painters, jugglers, magicians and art activities designed just for kids.

Local food and beverage vendors will serve it up with drink specials, and Nate Botsford and Band will play a pair of 90-minute sets.

There will also be special programming to celebrate June as “Dark Sky Month,” as well as the city’s status as a Dark Sky Community and its inclusion in the nation’s first Dark Sky Reserve.

