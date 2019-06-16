KETCHUM — Salute summer’s start at the Summer Solstice Soirée from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday in Ketchum Town Square, 360 East Ave. The city of Ketchum invites everyone to celebrate as the longest day of the year gives way to the Wood River Valley’s brilliant dark and starry skies.
The city’s first-ever summer solstice bash will be a family-friendly event with a balloon clown, a henna artist, face painters, jugglers, magicians and art activities designed just for kids.
Local food and beverage vendors will serve it up with drink specials, and Nate Botsford and Band will play a pair of 90-minute sets.
There will also be special programming to celebrate June as “Dark Sky Month,” as well as the city’s status as a Dark Sky Community and its inclusion in the nation’s first Dark Sky Reserve.
