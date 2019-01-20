BOISE — The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education is looking for partners for this year’s Summer Food Service Program, providing free meals and snacks to children ages 1 through 18 whose families may not be able to afford to give them nutritious meals when school is not in session.
The State Department of Education contracts with community partners to operate Summer Food Service Program sites in low-income areas during the summer months. Sponsors are reimbursed for each qualifying meal or snack they serve at approved sites.
Sponsors may be, but are not limited to, the following organizations:
- Public or private nonprofit schools
- Public or private nonprofit residential camps
- Local, municipal, county, tribal or state governments
- Public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program
- Upward Bound programs
- Religious organizations
- Libraries
- Private nonprofit organizations
All sponsors, new and returning, are required to attend training and must complete the application process as soon as possible. Locally, the training will be April 12 in Twin Falls.
For more information on becoming a summer food sponsor or feeding site, call 208-332-6820. Application information will be provided to eligible sponsors and is due to the State Department of Education by May 3. Department approval is required prior to program operation. Applications that are not complete by June 15 cannot be approved.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
