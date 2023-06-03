A suicide prevention concert featuring musician EllieMae will be held Saturday at Jerome City Park.

In addition to the free concert at 1 p.m. and hosted by OverComers Church, speakers will address the crowd on various aspects of suicide prevention.

Various organizations will hand out information on suicide prevention at the concert, and there will also be free pizza, soda and giveaways.

EllieMae is well-known locally for her singing and guitar playing and for competing on the televised competition Voice. She has appeared on stage with the likes of country singer John Michael Montgomery.

“When I talked to her, she was very excited to have the community come together,” said Rev. Harriman Randle of the OverComers Church.

He emphasized that the concert is not a church event, but a community event in which everyone is invited.

“The last three months I’ve been having individuals ask me if I could pray for families of loves ones who have committed suicide,” Randle said, relating that he had a flashback from years ago about members of a church youth group crying after an acquaintance had committed suicide at the age of 11.

“I thought we had to do something,” Randle said.

The park is at 300 E. Main St.