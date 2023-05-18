A suicide awareness fundraiser on Saturday, organized by a local teenager, will feature live music, motivational speakers, silent auction and food trucks.

“You’re Here for a Reason!” is the theme of the event, put together by Ashlynne Garrison, 16, for her senior project. It is set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

Suicide awareness “is very important to my heart,” said Garrison, who experienced a mental health crisis a year ago. She will take the stage at 1:45 p.m. to tell her story.

Other speakers will discuss various aspects of mental health, and will address the audience between performances by musicians Heath Owens, Cliftonite Acoustics and Brianne Lynn.

In addition, volunteers wearing green T-shirts will be mingling with the crowd to talk to people who might be struggling.

“You have a voice,” Garrison said. “Let us help you use it.”

It was a large project to get the event organized, she said, but she wants to make it big and successful.

And several food trucks will be on hand to satisfy hungry appetites.

Proceeds will go to the Jae Foundation.