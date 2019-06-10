{{featured_button_text}}
Members Only meet and greet

Times-News/Magicvalley.com subscribers attend a meet and greet event with new reporters May 31.

 ALISON GENE SMITH alismith@magicvalley.com

TWIN FALLS — Subscribers of the Times-News and Magicvalley.com are invited to a talk Wednesday with Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin. The two will discuss the photography from their recent Big Story projects on refugees in the Magic Valley. They will also share stories behind the photos and talk about the work of getting access to the diverse communities of Magic Valley refugees.

Mandaean rasta

Sadegh Askari, 67, must tie the rope belt for his 'rasta' in a very specific way according to customs. He demonstrates the process March 28 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Attendees will also get exclusive access to see sneak peek photos from two future refugee projects that are in the works. After the presentation, Nash and Sutphin will take time to answer questions.

In May, select members were invited to a meet-and-greet event with Times-News reporters. Look for future members-only events and other News+ perks this summer.

For more information on becoming a member, visit magicvalley.com/ members.

