TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ Subaru dealership will quadruple in size when it moves into a new building north of Pole Line Road next year.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit and landscaping plan for Subaru of Twin Falls to construct a dealership and service center at 1725 Park View Drive.
The dealership will have frontage along Pole Line Road, but customers will access the 4.6-acre site from a private road off of Park View Drive. The Subaru dealership will be built west of the Westmark Credit Union and northeast of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
The dealership had originally planned to build a new building by Fred Meyer, but with restricted frontage, dealer Paul Wareing sought other options. The new building will be more than 20,000 square feet, he told the Times-News.
No one from the public commented during Tuesday’s public hearing. Twin Falls Planning and Zoning staff had asked commissioners to require some landscape islands at the end of each parking aisle — to avoid the appearance of a “sea of parking.” But the commission voted in favor of the applicant, which sought to have landscaping only around the borders of the lot.
“When you go into a car dealership, you’re there to look at cars,” Commissioner Curtis Hansen said.
The commission also considered whether the dealership planned to have exterior noise such as music. Because that part of the request wasn’t noticed to the public, the dealership may come request permission for outdoor music at another time.
Wareing said he expects to open at the new location next fall with 30 to 40 employees.
