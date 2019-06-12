{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Blanket Blessings of Magic Valley will hold a Stuff the Bus event from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Assisted Living, 1803 Parkview Drive.

The organization is asking for new twin-sized bedding for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace build day. There will be treats and a raffle for those who donate.

For more information, call 208-404-4406 or go to the Blanket Blessings of Magic Valley’s Facebook page.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments