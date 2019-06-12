TWIN FALLS — Blanket Blessings of Magic Valley will hold a Stuff the Bus event from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Assisted Living, 1803 Parkview Drive.
The organization is asking for new twin-sized bedding for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace build day. There will be treats and a raffle for those who donate.
For more information, call 208-404-4406 or go to the Blanket Blessings of Magic Valley’s Facebook page.
