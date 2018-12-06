TWIN FALLS — Iliad Media Group’s 14th Annual Stuff the Bus event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Walmart., 252 Cheney Drive W.
Help stuff two buses with new unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items. Donations will be distributed throughout the Magic Valley to those in need.
Iliad Media includes 92.7 The Music Monster, 104.7 Bob FM, 95.1 The Breeze, 102.1 The Bull, Q 106.7 and I-Rock 105.1 FM.
Buses will be provided by Mid-Columbia Bus Company Inc.
