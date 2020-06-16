Study shows nearly a quarter of adults in Blaine County have coronavirus antibodies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KETCHUM — A study has shown that roughly 23% of Blaine County’s adult population has coronavirus antibodies, according to a news release from the city of Ketchum.

Preliminary results from the antibody study — conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York — showed that antibodies were most prevalent in Ketchum, where roughly 35% of the city’s adults have virus antibodies, one of the highest per-capita rates of any city in the country.

More than 2,500 residents completed a survey for the study, and tests were administered to 917 of those selected.

The test results showed the large prevalence of antibodies, and the city’s news release indicated that the specificity of the test is 99.9%, meaning that only one in 1,000 could be a false positive.

Antibody research

Some participants noted that they did not develop antibodies even though “they live in the same household as persons with the disease and did not practice social distancing,” according to the news release.