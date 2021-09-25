Studies show Idaho's tiny pinyon pine forest shrinking

ALMO — Death is making the neighborhood begin to look a little shabby.

Pinyon pine trees in south central Idaho, particularly in and around City of Rocks National Reserve are dying in noticeable numbers. There’s a natural war going on between the trees and a few pathogens, one with the ominous name, black stain.

“I can drive through the reserve and probably count 30 to 50 trees that are going to be dead by spring based on the needle changing from green to orange,” said Wallace Keck, City of Rocks National Reserve superintendent. “You know that clearly their root systems are not functioning and the tree is going to die. We might say we’re losing a couple of acres, 3 to 5 acres, across the reserve where pinyon grow each year.”

Of the reserve’s 14,400 acres, Keck estimates about 2,000 acres are pinyon pine forest. It’s the only foothold the trees have in the state. Like an embedded war journalist, Keck records what’s happening on the pinyon pine battlefield.

“So if you’re losing 5 acres per year and you only have let’s say 2,000 acres of pinyon, it’s not long before it starts to get people like me worried about what’s going on here. Maybe we better pay attention.”