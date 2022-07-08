Students practice skills for a high-voltage career

HEYBURN — An unrelenting July sun turned the dirt to powder at Prime Line Academy’s pole yard on Wednesday as 10 students ages 18 to 38 eagerly donned 35-pound tool belts and safety gear and scaled 45-foot-tall poles to hone skills for a new career.

Linemen are trained to build, maintain and repair the electrical transmission grids that crisscross the county or the lines owned by municipalities, local power companies and co-ops.

It’s grueling work with long hours that sometimes stretch for days. It’s not uncommon for linemen to be summoned to work at night or during the worst storms.

The job — which requires linemen to scale power poles up to 300 feet tall and handle lines surging with up to 750,000 volts of electricity — can also be deadly.

When Prime Line Academy owner Wylee Douglas started his career, a lineman’s job was much riskier and they would “free climb” with no safety gear.

“I had no idea what I was getting into,” he said. “The safety equipment is much better now.”

As part of the industry standard, all linemen use a tie-off belt now, he said, but the risk of falls and electrocution remain.

Douglas, formerly of Tremonton, Utah, owns the company with his wife Kylee Douglas, who grew up in the Albion-Yost area, and he spent 20 years as a contract lineman.

“I saw a need for a different type of line school,” he said about why the couple launched the business.

Student Braxton Teichert, 18, of Tremonton, Utah, said originally he wanted to pursue a career as an electrician.

Two of his buddies went through the Prime Line Academy during its first class.

“They really liked it and I liked the idea of traveling and having cool experiences and there always being something new,” Teichert said.

The 12-week-long class provides the students with the needed certifications and readies them for a 3.5- to 4-year-long apprenticeship as an electrical journeyman lineman.

The current class is the second one offered by the business, which opened its doors on Feb. 22. The first class graduated 12 students.

Some companies, Douglas said, are churning out hundreds of students with much higher student-to-instructor ratios. Often, those students are unprepared for what it is really like as a lineman.

Lead instructor Terry Hutchison says Prime Line has three instructors and the classes are small. The students about 90% of their time in the pole yard.

They are also trained as heavy equipment operators and earn their Class A CDL certification, said instructor Dwight Parish.

Each student is vetted for their physical, mental and social fitness to make sure they are a good fit for the profession.

Many who hire on with one company stay there for an entire career, said Douglas, who retired from Raft River Electric.

“We want to make sure they can really make it,” he said.

Other qualifications for the job are a willingness to travel, the ability to work as a team and good communication skills.

“If they don’t want to travel, we don’t accept them,” Douglas said. More often than not, it’s part of the job.

“You miss a lot of birthdays, holidays and Christmases. You will never be your son’s baseball coach,” Douglas said.

A lineman also has to socially meld with workmates, who rely on each other to stay safe and get the job done, and they have to be able to communicate well.

“Being able to get along with other people is a critical aspect,” Hutchison said. “Their lives depend on it.”

Some applicants find out they are not really suited for the job, Douglas said, and during the first two weeks of class the school offers a 100% tuition refund.

The school costs $11,500 in tuition and another $2,000 for the CDL certification.

“When I send 10 students to an employer, I want them to love all 10,” he said.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the average salary range for a lineman in Idaho is $79,000 a year, but it ranges from $78,000 to $87,000.

Students who go to work for Mountain States Line Constructors can expect $80,000 to $100,000 their first year as an apprentice, Douglas said.

Most journeymen top out at about $55 per hour, he said, which is just shy of $114,000 a year.

For candidates who can endure the rigors of the job, the rewards — good pay, a chance to work with a close-knit group of co-workers and the knowledge they are restoring vital services for people during hardship — are well worth it.

PAGE 3 91.3”

063022-twn-nws-hh-ferry 13” + photo:063022-twn-nws-hh-ferry-01 (Do not crop) Mychel’s column sig & mug

062922-twn-nws-labor 15” photo for web only

Jumps and columns from Page 2