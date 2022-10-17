Students evaluate soil near Burley in annual contest

BURLEY — Soil isn’t just dirt.

Shawn Nield, soil scientist of USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service, says dirt is what gets under your fingernails but soil is what puts food in your belly, the shirt on your back and a roof over your head.

He likens soil to a living, dynamic body.

“Without it, life would cease to exist as we know it, so it’s a very important resource.”

The importance of soil is one of the reasons why FFA and 4-H students from around the state got their hands dirty in a farmer’s field Thursday during the Idaho State Land & Soil Evaluation Career Development Event near Burley. They poked and prodded, and even made mud balls as they evaluated soil characteristics.

Almost 100 students from 18

teams attended the contest after winning regional contests. Magic Valley FFA teams participating included Hansen, Jerome, Minico and Filer.

“It’s an opportunity for students to evaluate the soil, the qualities of the soil, and analyze the soil profile layers,” said event organizer Doreen McMurray of the East and West Cassia soil and water conservation districts.

Students rotated around five pits dug in the field for the event and had 20 minutes of examination time at each one.

“There is quite an array of things they have to study and memorize to get concepts right, and they come out and compete in a hands-on way,” Nield said.

For example, students determine drainage properties and runoff properties of the soil, in addition to learning why various soils respond differently to a variety of management practices and how soil properties can be used as a basis for selecting a home site.

Cassia County Commissioner Bob Kunau said he was glad to see the students involved in agriculture.

“They aren’t all going to go home and have a farm,” Kunau said, but many might pursue ag-related fields such as food processing.

Rigby FFA took first place while the Kuna FFA team claimed second place. The top two teams receive scholarship money to help defray expenses when they compete at the National Land & Soil Evaluation Event next spring in Oklahoma City.

The event has been sponsored by the East and West Cassia soil and water conservation districts for more than 30 years, said McMurray.