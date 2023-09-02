A Twin Falls High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

A 79-year-old man was eastbound on Filer Avenue at the time of the collision. He told officers that he did not see the student, who was in a crosswalk near Maurice Street, due to glare from the sun, said Twin Falls Police Lt. Lou Coronado.

The student, although possibly suffering head injuries, was alert and conscious when transported by ambulance, Coronado said.

Calculations are being made to help determine how fast the motorist was going, he said, and no citation had been issued as of Thursday afternoon.