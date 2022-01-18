 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Struggling with filing Idaho income taxes? These webinars could help.

  • 0
Idaho taxes

BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission and federal Taxpayer Advocate Service will host two free webinars with tips for filing income taxes, according to a press release.

The “Tips for Filing Income Taxes” webinars will be held virtually on Jan. 19 and Feb. 17. The class will include information on new tax credits, what income is subject to taxation, what might slow a refund down, and how to avoid common errors when filing. The webinar will also include information about how to find free tax preparation assistance and the right tax preparer, who qualifies for free e-file services and more.

The sessions are Jan. 19, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. event on Feb. 17.

Information on other webinars hosted by the Idaho State Tax Commission can be found at eventbrite.com/o/idaho-state-tax-commission-19346898884.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

Charley Astle set up a GoFundMe to help pay for therapy and additional expenses Rick Astle's family might face. Within 24 hours the community helped the family reach their initial goal of $5,000.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong to euthanize at least 2,000 animals after 11 test positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News