Struggling with filing Idaho income taxes? These webinars could help.

BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission and federal Taxpayer Advocate Service will host two free webinars with tips for filing income taxes, according to a press release.
The “Tips for Filing Income Taxes” webinars will be held virtually on Jan. 19 and Feb. 17. The class will include information on new tax credits, what income is subject to taxation, what might slow a refund down, and how to avoid common errors when filing. The webinar will also include information about how to find free tax preparation assistance and the right tax preparer, who qualifies for free e-file services and more.
The sessions are Jan. 19, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. event on Feb. 17.
Information on other webinars hosted by the Idaho State Tax Commission can be found at eventbrite.com/o/idaho-state-tax-commission-19346898884.