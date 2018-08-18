TWIN FALLS — He’s a country boy with a city job.
But to Dean Littler, working the streets of Twin Falls isn’t a whole lot different than farming or ranching. You play in the dirt, you do repairs and you spend a lot of time alone with John Deere equipment.
“It may not be the same color and it may not do the same things, but it’s still John Deere equipment,” Littler said.
The lifelong resident of Filer has worked in Twin Falls’ streets department for 30 years. For the past nine of those, he’s held the department’s top job as the street superintendent.
And while he doesn’t get a lot of riding time with his quarter horse Cash, he still runs a few cows with a friend. On a typical day, Littler can be seen out in the field wearing a cowboy hat, heavy boots, a silk bandana and a distinctive white mustache. In his office, cowboy posters decorate the wall and country music plays in the background.
“He’s not shy about putting it all out there,” Public Works Director Jon Caton said. “He’s the only guy I know that waxes his mustache.”
The ‘cowboy bug’
Littler got his first job when he was 15 years old, baling hay and custom thinning sugar beets for Elwood McCauley.
“When you’re a high school kid in Filer and you’re looking for a job, ag was a pretty good place to find a summer job,” Littler said.
He “farmed and cowboyed” throughout high school, and remembers some old cowboys letting him hang out with them at the Horseshu Hotel and Casino in Jackpot. That’s how he caught the “cowboy bug.”
“When I got out of high school, all I wanted to do was farm and run cows,” he said.
And that’s what he did for several years. But over time, there were some conflicts with trying to do both. So Littler got a job at Western Stockmen’s, a feed supply store.
In his 20s, he got laid off a couple of times and bounced between Western Stockmen’s and the minerals and chemicals division of J.R. Simplot Co.
When he was 30, a friend told Littler the city needed an equipment operator — a job that seemed more stable for Littler and his budding family. He got the job and ran a sweeper and a shovel for about five years.
Moving up the ranks
Littler later applied for a blade operator position, hoping he’d get to operate more equipment.
“Back in that day, we plowed snow with a motor grader,” he said.
Given the nature of the work, Littler was in a sort of leadership role overseeing other crews on the road. He eventually took a lead operator position, then continued as supervisor, and finally as streets superintendent.
“I guess I’ve never been one to shy away from being a leader,” Littler said.
As superintendent, Littler’s job entails lining up a lot of street maintenance projects and deciding what types of treatments to do where. But the most difficult part of the job is explaining to the public what’s going on and dealing with angry complaints.
Some people, he said, accuse the streets department of being a “cowboy outfit.” While they mean it in a derogatory sense, that’s not how Littler takes it.
“We work hard when we work, and I think some of these guys play hard when they play,” he said. “We’re not much different than a cowboy outfit.”
The problem is, most people expect more than what the department can provide, he said. The city maintains 640 lane miles of road with just 14 employees. The streets department is in charge of maintaining and sweeping roads, fixing potholes, plowing snow and pre-treating for ice.
Littler has tremendous character and vision, Caton said. He brings great creative problem-solving skills and experience to the department.
“He doesn’t like the spotlight at all,” Caton said, noting that Littler is an introvert. “But he’s also very personable.”
The streets superintendent position is difficult because the work is very visible — “there’s no hiding the streets,” Caton said — and sometimes, it seems like a no-win scenario with the public.
“They don’t like pot holes and they don’t like construction,” Caton said. “Dean has learned that you just gotta do what you think is right.”
