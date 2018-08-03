Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hard hat, construction, work
(COURTESY PHOTO)

TWIN FALLS — Kloepfer Inc. will begin work Monday on street resurfacing and maintenance in north Twin Falls. Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 17.

Residents along the routes will be notified by door hangers about the time and date for their street.

The work will require traffic restrictions, detours and closures of streets for up to six hours. Drivers are asked to avoid work areas and to use alternate routes.

No traffic will be allowed on slurry-sealed streets until the slurry has completely cured and the contractor has opened the street. No parking is allowed on streets during the day of slurry-seal placement.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Street lists and maps can be viewed at https://www.tfid.org/index.aspx?nid=203.

For more information, call Kloepfer at 208-734-3924.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments