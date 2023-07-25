Student Mansura Suleman, 15, right, and Winnie Cyusa, 13, take their art from the sketch pad to the all during a Street Art Class on Friday, July 21, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls. The four week course is sponsored by the Culture for Change Foundation and the Lamphouse Theatre.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Street Art Classes
Students take a Street Art Class on Friday, July 21, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
Students take a Street Art Class from Kaishon Hamann on Friday, July 21, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls. The class is sponsored by the Culture for Change Foundation and the Lamphouse Theatre.
Student Mansura Suleman, 15, looks over the space she'll use during Street Art Class on Friday, July 21, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
Students work on their sketches during a Street Art Class on Friday, July 21, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
