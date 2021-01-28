Storm could bring strong winds in western Magic Valley

New high-wind warning signs will be installed Thursday by ITD.
(COURTESY ITD)
TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service in Boise issued a special weather statement saying a potent Pacific storm is creating isolated strong south winds in western parts of the Magic Valley.
The area impacted includes Twin Falls, Jerome, Hollister and Rogerson.
Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph have been reported Thursday with gusts of 50 to 65 mph.
This includes the Twin Falls airport and surrounding highlands.
Strong winds likely peaked Thursday morning.
South winds will create dangerous crosswinds for west-east oriented roads and highways, including Interstate 84, the statement said. High profile vehicles will be especially vulnerable. Keep personal items secured.
Close
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan barn is seen Monday after a windstorm toppled the century-old building near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
Shingles from the old Tegan Barn are seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
Tom Gilbertson looks over the old Tegan barn Monday after a weekend windstorm destroyed the building near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan barn is seen Monday after a windstorm toppled the century-old building near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
Shingles from the old Tegan Barn are seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.
Tom Gilbertson looks over the old Tegan barn Monday after a weekend windstorm destroyed the building near Twin Falls.
Fallen trees cause damage
A vehicle drives through fallen trees Tuesday along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Nathan Lewis' 2011 Ram is seen with debris on it Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. A nearby tree crushed his truck Monday night.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
A street sweeper makes a pass through trees that fell Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Mature trees are seen fallen Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Nathan Lewis' 2011 Ram is seen with debris on it Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. A nearby tree crushed his truck Monday night.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Mature trees are seen fallen Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Mature trees are seen fallen Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Mature trees are seen fallen Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Nathan Lewis' 2011 Ram is seen with debris on it Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. A nearby tree crushed his truck Monday night.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fallen trees cause damage
Mature trees are seen fallen Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, along Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls. Neighbors believe the trees to be over 60 years and fell during a storm Monday evening.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.