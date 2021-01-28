 Skip to main content
Storm could bring strong winds in western Magic Valley
High Winds

New high-wind warning signs will be installed Thursday by ITD.

 (COURTESY ITD)

TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service in Boise issued a special weather statement saying a potent Pacific storm is creating isolated strong south winds in western parts of the Magic Valley.

The area impacted includes Twin Falls, Jerome, Hollister and Rogerson.

Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph have been reported Thursday with gusts of 50 to 65 mph.

This includes the Twin Falls airport and surrounding highlands.

Strong winds likely peaked Thursday morning.

South winds will create dangerous crosswinds for west-east oriented roads and highways, including Interstate 84, the statement said. High profile vehicles will be especially vulnerable. Keep personal items secured.

