Nash Cooper Trejo
Baby Boy
Born: 2/9/23
Mother: Charlotte Trejo
Father: Mike Trejo
Address: Kimberly
Santiago Vega-Ramirez
Baby Boy
Born: 1/10/23
Mother: Nanci Ramirez
Father: Francisco Vega
Address: Jerome
Mackay Sage Garcia
Baby Girl
Born: 2/10/23
Mother: Meadow Griffith
Father: Luis Garcia
Address: Buhl
Esteban Jesus Hurtado
Baby Boy
Born: 2/11/23
Mother: Daniela Bedolla
Father: Esteban Jesus Hurtado
Address: Twin Falls
Otto Hoang Potthoff
Baby Boy
Born: 2/11/23
Mother: Kathryn Frances Potthoff
Father: Hoang Frances Potthoff
Address: Twin Falls
Axel Jonnathon Spencer
Baby Boy
Born: 2/14/23
Mother: Amanda Spencer
Father: Adam Spencer
Address: Twin Falls
Kalliope Yoselene Raymundo
Baby Girl
Born: 2/14/23
Mother: Alexis Raymundo
Father: Denny Raymundo
Address: Twin Falls