Davina Aurora Ives Allen
Baby girl
Born: 12/3/22
Mother: Belle Ives
Father: Kadun P. Allen
Nashville, Tennessee
Noelani Olivia Alaniz
Baby girl
Born: 5/18/23
Mother: Harley Hackworth
Father: Khammi Alaniz
Hagerman
Raelynn Jo Anderson
Baby girl
Born: 6/1/23
Mother: Jolene Anderson
People are also reading…
Father: Teagan Anderson
Fairfield
Amora Leilani Brown
Baby girl
Born: 5/28/23
Mother: Tatiyiana Roze Brown
Jerome
Emily May Cvjetkovic
Baby girl
Born: 5/25/23
Mother: Kassidy Cvjetkovic
Father: Sasa Cvjetkovic
Twin Falls
Mason Stephen Frampton
Baby boy
Born: 5/30/23
Mother: Alex Frampton
Father: Curtis Frampton
Filer
Jonathan Melecio Luria
Baby boy
Born: 5/25/23
Mother: April Tobias
Father: Arturo Luria
Buhl
Blakely Jo Lydon
Baby girl
Born: 5/30/23
Mother: Josie Lynn Crim
Father: John William Lydon
Spring Creek, Nevada
Wren Zelda Mallows
Baby girl
Born: 5/28/23
Mother: Shealyn Mallows
Father: Dale Mallows
Filer
Miles Ryan Mattair
Baby boy
Born: 6/1/23
Mother: Destinee Mattair
Father: Joshua Mattair
Twin Falls
Jaxon Duane Kaweloleimakua Montalbo
Baby boy
Born: 5/28/23
Mother: Danielle Montalbo
Father: Michael Duane Alakai Montalbo
Twin Falls
Elsie Lynn Sanchez
Baby girl
Born: 5/25/23
Mother: Amber Sanchez
Father: Stephen Sanchez
Twin Falls
Cristian Abelardo Nunez Vargas
Baby boy
Born: 5/25/23
Mother: Yesenia Vargas Huerta
Father: Florencio Nunez Alvarez
Gooding