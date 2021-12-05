Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Jaylah Arias
Baby Girl
Born: 11/26/21
Mother: Nancy Arias
Father: Jorge Arias
Address: Gooding
Rexlynn Robbie Jude Gill
Baby Girl
Born: 11/17/21
Mother: Gabriella Gonzalez
Father: Zoie Gill
Address: Jerome
Savanna Guzman
Baby Girl
Born: 11/28/21
Mother: Rebecca Guzman
Father: Matt Guzman
Address: Kimberly
People are also reading…
Kayne Michael Phillips
Baby Boy
Born: 11/29/21
Mother: Hayli Wooten
Father: Mikeal Phillips
Address: Twin Falls
Sonny Azucena Whitney Cawthra
Baby Girl
Born: 11/30/21
Mother: Meghan Mariah Burnham
Father: Christopher William Cawthra
Address: Twin Falls
Aurelio Andres Lopez
Baby Boy
Born: 11/30/21
Mother: Jocelyn Reyna
Father: Sergio Lopez
Address: Dietrich