Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Jaylah Arias

Baby Girl

Born: 11/26/21

Mother: Nancy Arias

Father: Jorge Arias

Address: Gooding

Rexlynn Robbie Jude Gill

Baby Girl

Born: 11/17/21

Mother: Gabriella Gonzalez

Father: Zoie Gill

Address: Jerome

Savanna Guzman

Baby Girl

Born: 11/28/21

Mother: Rebecca Guzman

Father: Matt Guzman

Address: Kimberly

Kayne Michael Phillips

Baby Boy

Born: 11/29/21

Mother: Hayli Wooten

Father: Mikeal Phillips

Address: Twin Falls

Sonny Azucena Whitney Cawthra

Baby Girl

Born: 11/30/21

Mother: Meghan Mariah Burnham

Father: Christopher William Cawthra

Address: Twin Falls

Aurelio Andres Lopez

Baby Boy

Born: 11/30/21

Mother: Jocelyn Reyna

Father: Sergio Lopez

Address: Dietrich

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
