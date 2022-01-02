 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Stella Mae Connole

Baby Girl

Born: 12/23/21

Mother: Nicole Connole

Father: Derek Connole

Address: Jerome

Kaimbry May Martinez

Baby Girl

Born: 12/24/21

Mother: Samantha J. Whitted

Father: Jase Martinez

Address: Rupert

Hutson Cole Green

Baby Boy

Born: 12/25/21

Mother: Alexis Best

Father: Bryan Green

Address: Twin Falls

Lukas Rey Dwayne Morales

Baby Boy

Born: 12/27/21

Mother: Trinity Sharramarie Moller

Father: Alberto Reynaldo Morales

Address: Twin Falls

Ava Joy Tolman

Baby Girl

Born: 12/27/21

Mother: Colby Estelle Vance-Tolman

Father: Randall Ted Tolman Jr.

Address: Jerome

Julianah Amore’ Esparza

Baby Girl

Born: 12/27/21

Mother: Diana Esparza

Father: Jose Alberto Esparza Jr.

Address: Kimberly

Amelia Luana Egan

Baby Girl

Born: 12/28/21

Mother: Lexie Nichole Egan

Father: Boyd Jaxson Egan

Address: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hudson Dilworth

Baby Boy

Born: 12/28/21

Mother: Jessica Dilworth

Address: Jerome

Enzlei Grace Huber

Baby Girl

Born: 12/28/21

Mother: Kiauna Huber

Address: Twin Falls

Harper Catherine Rogers

Baby Girl

Born: 12/27/21

Mother: Emily Rogers

Father: James Rogers

Address: Jerome

Amariah Hope Brander

Baby Girl

Born 12/30/2021

Mother: Ashley Brander

Father: Timothy Brander

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
