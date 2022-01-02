Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Stella Mae Connole
Baby Girl
Born: 12/23/21
Mother: Nicole Connole
Father: Derek Connole
Address: Jerome
Kaimbry May Martinez
Baby Girl
Born: 12/24/21
Mother: Samantha J. Whitted
Father: Jase Martinez
Address: Rupert
Hutson Cole Green
Baby Boy
Born: 12/25/21
Mother: Alexis Best
Father: Bryan Green
Address: Twin Falls
Lukas Rey Dwayne Morales
Baby Boy
Born: 12/27/21
Mother: Trinity Sharramarie Moller
Father: Alberto Reynaldo Morales
Address: Twin Falls
Ava Joy Tolman
Baby Girl
Born: 12/27/21
Mother: Colby Estelle Vance-Tolman
Father: Randall Ted Tolman Jr.
Address: Jerome
Julianah Amore’ Esparza
Baby Girl
Born: 12/27/21
Mother: Diana Esparza
Father: Jose Alberto Esparza Jr.
Address: Kimberly
Amelia Luana Egan
Baby Girl
Born: 12/28/21
Mother: Lexie Nichole Egan
Father: Boyd Jaxson Egan
Address: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Hudson Dilworth
Baby Boy
Born: 12/28/21
Mother: Jessica Dilworth
Address: Jerome
Enzlei Grace Huber
Baby Girl
Born: 12/28/21
Mother: Kiauna Huber
Address: Twin Falls
Harper Catherine Rogers
Baby Girl
Born: 12/27/21
Mother: Emily Rogers
Father: James Rogers
Address: Jerome
Amariah Hope Brander
Baby Girl
Born 12/30/2021
Mother: Ashley Brander
Father: Timothy Brander
Address: Twin Falls