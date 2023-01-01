 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Zaydin Jay Hernandez

Baby Boy

Born: 12/21/2022

Mother: Mayra Guadalupe Hernandez

Father: Marcos Manuel Hernandez

Address: Hazelton

Rhet Riley Roberts

Baby Boy

Born: 12/21/2022

Mother: Paige Roberts

Father: Dustin Roberts

Address: Rupert

Finn Ti Anderson

Baby Boy

Born: 12/22/2022

Mother: Sara Anderson

People are also reading…

Father: Brady Anderson

Address: Burley

Faye Noel Anderson

Baby Girl

Born: 12/22/2022

Mother: Sara Anderson

Father: Brady Anderson

Address: Burley

Janaya Mata

Baby Girl

Born: 12/23/2022

Mother: Alexis Duran

Father: Angel Mata

Address: Burley

Ray Ella McArthur

Baby Girl

Born: 12/23/2022

Mother: Tyler Nicole McArthur

Father: Chandler Lott McArthur

Address: Jerome

Grant Mitchell Cotant

Baby Boy

Born: 12/23/2022

Mother: Jessica Cotant

Father: Robert Cotant

Address: Filer

Ava Andrea Rodriguez

Baby Girl

Born: 12/24/2022

Mother: Nora Fragoza-Rodriguez

Father: McKinsey Rodriguez

Address: Jerome

Amaya Antonia Deleon

Baby Girl

Born: 12/24/2022

Mother: Sabrina Castillo

Father: Danilo Deleon

Address: Twin Falls

Jamison Michael Borrayo

Baby Boy

Born: 12/25/2022

Mother: Julianna Borrayo

Father: Adrian Borrayo

Address: Twin Falls

Aziel Francisco Gonzalez

Baby Boy

Born: 12/25/22

Mother: Veronica M. Parreira

Father: Abel Gonzalez

Address: Jerome

Maeve Magney Parsons

Baby Girl

Born: 12/26/22

Redd Camas Parsons

Baby Boy

Born: 12/26/22

Mother: Mya S. Parsons

Father: Ross L. Parsons

Address: Ketchum

Isabella Lila Ruhter

Baby Girl

Born: 12/27/22

Mother: Natacha Ruhter

Father: Neil Ruhter

Address: Twin Falls

Grayson Dee Nicholas

Baby Boy

Born: 12/27/22

Mother: Chelsea Ann Tracy

Address: Gooding

Dean Silvestre Atkinson

Baby Boy

Born: 12/28/22

Mother: Iridian Atkinson

Father: Dylan Atkinson

Address: Twin Falls

Lyndy Jean Melvin

Baby Girl

Born: 12/27/2022

Mother: Ashley Studer

Father: Kevin Melvin

Address: Jerome

Sebastian Espino Rivera

Baby Boy

Born: 12/28/2022

Mother: Alexandra Rivera

Father: Edgar Espino

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Mark Horner, 60, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity F…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News