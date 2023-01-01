Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Zaydin Jay Hernandez
Baby Boy
Born: 12/21/2022
Mother: Mayra Guadalupe Hernandez
Father: Marcos Manuel Hernandez
Address: Hazelton
Rhet Riley Roberts
Baby Boy
Born: 12/21/2022
Mother: Paige Roberts
Father: Dustin Roberts
Address: Rupert
Finn Ti Anderson
Baby Boy
Born: 12/22/2022
Mother: Sara Anderson
Father: Brady Anderson
Address: Burley
Faye Noel Anderson
Baby Girl
Born: 12/22/2022
Mother: Sara Anderson
Father: Brady Anderson
Address: Burley
Janaya Mata
Baby Girl
Born: 12/23/2022
Mother: Alexis Duran
Father: Angel Mata
Address: Burley
Ray Ella McArthur
Baby Girl
Born: 12/23/2022
Mother: Tyler Nicole McArthur
Father: Chandler Lott McArthur
Address: Jerome
Grant Mitchell Cotant
Baby Boy
Born: 12/23/2022
Mother: Jessica Cotant
Father: Robert Cotant
Address: Filer
Ava Andrea Rodriguez
Baby Girl
Born: 12/24/2022
Mother: Nora Fragoza-Rodriguez
Father: McKinsey Rodriguez
Address: Jerome
Amaya Antonia Deleon
Baby Girl
Born: 12/24/2022
Mother: Sabrina Castillo
Father: Danilo Deleon
Address: Twin Falls
Jamison Michael Borrayo
Baby Boy
Born: 12/25/2022
Mother: Julianna Borrayo
Father: Adrian Borrayo
Address: Twin Falls
Aziel Francisco Gonzalez
Baby Boy
Born: 12/25/22
Mother: Veronica M. Parreira
Father: Abel Gonzalez
Address: Jerome
Maeve Magney Parsons
Baby Girl
Born: 12/26/22
Redd Camas Parsons
Baby Boy
Born: 12/26/22
Mother: Mya S. Parsons
Father: Ross L. Parsons
Address: Ketchum
Isabella Lila Ruhter
Baby Girl
Born: 12/27/22
Mother: Natacha Ruhter
Father: Neil Ruhter
Address: Twin Falls
Grayson Dee Nicholas
Baby Boy
Born: 12/27/22
Mother: Chelsea Ann Tracy
Address: Gooding
Dean Silvestre Atkinson
Baby Boy
Born: 12/28/22
Mother: Iridian Atkinson
Father: Dylan Atkinson
Address: Twin Falls
Lyndy Jean Melvin
Baby Girl
Born: 12/27/2022
Mother: Ashley Studer
Father: Kevin Melvin
Address: Jerome
Sebastian Espino Rivera
Baby Boy
Born: 12/28/2022
Mother: Alexandra Rivera
Father: Edgar Espino
Address: Twin Falls