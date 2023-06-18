Laya Charlene Lochard
Baby girl
Born: 6/7/2023
Mother: Lettie McMurdo
Father: Alexis Lochard
Address: Richfield, ID
Fannin Jo Reynolds
Baby girl
Born: 6/8/2023
Mother: Shayanne Reynolds
Father: Cody Reynolds
Address: Buhl, ID
Samuel Wesley Fragosa
Baby boy
Born: 6/8/2023
Mother: Sylvia
People are also reading…
Father: Ismael
Address: Spring Creek, Nev.
Adriel Maximiliano Cortes
Baby boy
Born: 6/8/2023
Mother: Yessy Cortes
Father: Miguel Cortes
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Kloey Jean Ingalls McCabe
Baby girl
Born: 6/8/2023
Mother: Kathleen Ingalls
Father: Jeremiah McCabe
Address: Richfield, ID
Kaleb Benjamin Robb
Baby boy
Born: 6/8/2023
Mother: Lauryn Robb
Father: Zachary Robb
Address: Gooding, ID
Layne Cody Callen-Naylor
Baby boy
Born: 6/9/2023
Mother: Stephanie Callen-Naylor
Father: Tyler Naylor
Address: Gooding, ID
Juwanna Mickella Mazo Sharp
Baby girl
Born: 6/9/2023
Mother: Mylene Sharp
Father: Michael Sharp
Address: Jerome, ID
August Reed Dilworth
Baby boy
Born: 6/9/2023
Mother: Kelley Evelyn Dilworth
Father: Landon Reed Dilworth
Address: Gooding, ID
Nevaeh Hope Hernandez Arellano
Baby girl
Born: 6/9/2023
Mother: Santos Arellano Camacho
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Kian Haji
Baby girl
Born: 6/10/2023
Mother: Kereya Omer Mohmoud
Father: Nasrelden Haj Abdulsala
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Lincoln James Carlson
Baby boy
Born: 6/10/2023
Mother: Kylie Farr
Father: Ryan Carlson
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Benjamin Earl Pearson
Baby boy
Born: 6/10/2023
Mother: Maggie
Father: Thomas
Address: Kimberly, ID
Mackley Ivan Singh
Baby boy
Born: 6/10/2023
Mother: Liliane Mayes
Father: Makhai Singh
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Carter Mackenzie Warren
Baby girl
Born: 6/11/2023
Mother: Leah Warren
Father: Cody Warren
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Esteban Meza Luna Jr.
Baby boy
Born: 6/11/2023
Mother: Vanessa Ann Luna
Father: Esteban Meza Vargas
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Luke Kyle Hurley
Baby boy
Born: 6/12/2023
Mother: Alannah Hurley
Father: Bo Burley
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Miles Shane Ridgway
Baby boy
Born: 6/12/23
Mother: Kindsey Ridgway
Father: Christopher Ridgway
Address: Jerome
Braden Grey Ridenour
Baby boy
Born: 6/13/23
Mother: Kayley Ridenour
Father: Gage Ridenour
Address: Twin Falls