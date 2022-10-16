Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Clara DeAnna Share-Kaes
Baby Girl
Born: 9/2/2022
Mother: Tawnie Share
Father: Scott Kaes
Address: Buhl
Kinley Mae Dalton
Baby Girl
Born: 10/5/22
Mother: Brittany Dalton
Father: Kyle Dalton
Address: Carey
Daphne Raye Collins
Baby Girl
Born: 10/6/22
Mother: Melissa Lester
Father: Cory Collins
Address: Twin Falls
Kiara Aurora Ribble
Baby Girl
Born: 10/6/22
Mother: Lucina Ribble
Father: Shayne Ribble
Address: Elko, NV.
Maya Carmen Hernandez
Baby Girl
Born: 10/6/22
Mother: Gabriela Alvarez Lopez
Father: Frankie Hernandez
Address: Twin Falls
Elena Ann English
Baby Girl
Born: 10/6/22
Mother: Alisha Ann English
Father: Jarrett Eugene English
Address: Jerome
Waylen Dean Combs
Baby Boy
Born: 10/6/22
Mother: Ivee Combs
Father: Glenn Combs
Address: Jerome
Emree Leatt McKay
Baby Girl
Born: 10/7/22
Mother: Bonnie McKay
Father: Matthew McKay
Address: Jerome
Wyatt James Murray
Baby Boy
Born: 10/7/22
Mother: Shelby Murray
Father: Adam Murray
Address: Spring Creek, NV.
Madilyn Ariana Adams
Baby Girl
Mother: Katherin Legg
Father: Ryan Adams
Address: Buhl
Madison Kay Creek
Baby Girl
Born: 10/7/22
Mother: Brianna Creek
Father: Casey Creek
Address: Jerome
Glenn Steve Victor
Baby Boy
Born: 10/9/22
Mother: Karen Victor
Father: Matt Victor
Address: Twin Falls
Aviel Eliam Ruiz-Archila
Baby Boy
Born: 10/10/22
Mother: Keili Archila
Father: Khai Ruiz
Address: Twin Falls
Gustavo Rodolfo Sandoval Rodriguez-Diaz Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 10/10/22
Mother: Alexa Mae Ramirez
Father: Gustavo Rodolfo Sandoval Rodriguez-Diaz
Address: Buhl
Riverlyn Mae Neth
Baby Girl
Born: 10/10/22
Mother: Jade Neth
Father: Riley Neth
Address: Twin Falls
Kynsley Grey Robles
Baby Girl
Born: 10/10/22
Khaliya Robles
Baby Girl
Born: 10/10/22
Mother: Kara Chaput
Father: Gilbert Robles
Address: Heyburn
Amaria Roan Masic Salas
Baby Girl
Born: 10/10/22
Mother: Aila Masic
Father: Abram Josiah Salas
Address: Twin Falls
Allie Dean Mitchell
Baby Girl
Born: 10/11/22
Mother: Tiffany Dawn Mitchell
Father: Brett Allen Mitchell
Address: Filer
Malak KoKo Wakel Ali
Baby Girl
Born: 10/10/22
Mother: Nasma Khidir Babiker Abazaid
Father: KoKo Wakel Ali
Address: Twin Falls
Rawley Douglas Reynolds
Baby Boy
Born: 10/11/22
Mother: Madison Reynolds
Father: Rylee Reynolds
Address: Castleford
Carter Patrick Lootens
Baby Boy
Born: 11/12/22
Mother: Lanae E. Lootens
Father: Cy Lootens
Address: Jerome