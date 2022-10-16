 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Clara DeAnna Share-Kaes

Baby Girl

Born: 9/2/2022

Mother: Tawnie Share

Father: Scott Kaes

Address: Buhl

Kinley Mae Dalton

Baby Girl

Born: 10/5/22

Mother: Brittany Dalton

Father: Kyle Dalton

Address: Carey

Daphne Raye Collins

Baby Girl

Born: 10/6/22

Mother: Melissa Lester

Father: Cory Collins

Address: Twin Falls

Kiara Aurora Ribble

Baby Girl

Born: 10/6/22

Mother: Lucina Ribble

Father: Shayne Ribble

Address: Elko, NV.

Maya Carmen Hernandez

Baby Girl

Born: 10/6/22

Mother: Gabriela Alvarez Lopez

Father: Frankie Hernandez

Address: Twin Falls

Elena Ann English

Baby Girl

Born: 10/6/22

Mother: Alisha Ann English

Father: Jarrett Eugene English

Address: Jerome

Waylen Dean Combs

Baby Boy

Born: 10/6/22

Mother: Ivee Combs

Father: Glenn Combs

Address: Jerome

Emree Leatt McKay

Baby Girl

Born: 10/7/22

Mother: Bonnie McKay

Father: Matthew McKay

Address: Jerome

Wyatt James Murray

Baby Boy

Born: 10/7/22

Mother: Shelby Murray

Father: Adam Murray

Address: Spring Creek, NV.

Madilyn Ariana Adams

Baby Girl

Mother: Katherin Legg

Father: Ryan Adams

Address: Buhl

Madison Kay Creek

Baby Girl

Born: 10/7/22

Mother: Brianna Creek

Father: Casey Creek

Address: Jerome

Glenn Steve Victor

Baby Boy

Born: 10/9/22

Mother: Karen Victor

Father: Matt Victor

Address: Twin Falls

Aviel Eliam Ruiz-Archila

Baby Boy

Born: 10/10/22

Mother: Keili Archila

Father: Khai Ruiz

Address: Twin Falls

Gustavo Rodolfo Sandoval Rodriguez-Diaz Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 10/10/22

Mother: Alexa Mae Ramirez

Father: Gustavo Rodolfo Sandoval Rodriguez-Diaz

Address: Buhl

Riverlyn Mae Neth

Baby Girl

Born: 10/10/22

Mother: Jade Neth

Father: Riley Neth

Address: Twin Falls

Kynsley Grey Robles

Baby Girl

Born: 10/10/22

Khaliya Robles

Baby Girl

Born: 10/10/22

Mother: Kara Chaput

Father: Gilbert Robles

Address: Heyburn

Amaria Roan Masic Salas

Baby Girl

Born: 10/10/22

Mother: Aila Masic

Father: Abram Josiah Salas

Address: Twin Falls

Allie Dean Mitchell

Baby Girl

Born: 10/11/22

Mother: Tiffany Dawn Mitchell

Father: Brett Allen Mitchell

Address: Filer

Malak KoKo Wakel Ali

Baby Girl

Born: 10/10/22

Mother: Nasma Khidir Babiker Abazaid

Father: KoKo Wakel Ali

Address: Twin Falls

Rawley Douglas Reynolds

Baby Boy

Born: 10/11/22

Mother: Madison Reynolds

Father: Rylee Reynolds

Address: Castleford

Carter Patrick Lootens

Baby Boy

Born: 11/12/22

Mother: Lanae E. Lootens

Father: Cy Lootens

Address: Jerome

