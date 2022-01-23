 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Brynlee Patterson

Baby Girl

Born: 1/13/2022

Mother: Brooke Patterson

Father: Scott Patterson

Address: Twin Falls

Greyson Robert Wiggins

Baby Boy

Born: 1/14/22

Mother: Emily Wiggins

Father: Donald Wiggins Jr.

Address: Jerome

Eugene Anthony Morano

Baby Boy

Born: 1/14/2022

Mother: Angie Heermance

Father: Anthony Morano

Address: Buhl

People are also reading…

Terex Ryan Eller

Baby Boy

Born: 1/15/22

Mother: Natalie Janet Eller

Father: Ryan Russell Eller

Address: Twin Falls

Enzlie Jewell Flint

Baby Girl

Born: 1/16/22

Mother: Megan Flint

Father: Gregg Flint

Address: Twin Falls

Lainey Rae Peterson

Baby Girl

Born: 1/17/22

Mother: Kayla Peterson

Father: Callie Peterson

Address: Jerome

Hale Wesley Kelley

Baby Boy

Born: 1/18/22

Mother: Tiffany Kelley

Father: Shaman Kelley

Address: Hansen

Graham Nelson Price

Baby Boy

Born: 1/17/22

Mother: Hailee MCall Price

Father: Taylor Nelson Price

Address: Twin Falls

Lyla Elise Hebener

Baby Girl

Born: 1/18/22

Mother: Sara Elsje Hebener

Father: Brandon Robert Hebener

Address: Castleford

Cedar Wilde

Baby Boy

Born: 1/19/22

Mother: Sierra Wilde

Father: Clark Wilde

Address: Jerome

Henry Lee Redden

Baby Boy

Born: 1/19/22

Mother: Mikayla Redden

Father: Logan Redden

Address: Filer

Charlotte Layne Cotten

Baby Girl

Born: 1/20/22

Mother: Mallory Cotten

Father: Andrew Cotten

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys car in Twin Falls

Fire destroys car in Twin Falls

The owner said they started the vehicle with a remote starter, went back inside, and came out to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News