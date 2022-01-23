Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Brynlee Patterson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/13/2022
Mother: Brooke Patterson
Father: Scott Patterson
Address: Twin Falls
Greyson Robert Wiggins
Baby Boy
Born: 1/14/22
Mother: Emily Wiggins
Father: Donald Wiggins Jr.
Address: Jerome
Eugene Anthony Morano
Baby Boy
Born: 1/14/2022
Mother: Angie Heermance
Father: Anthony Morano
Address: Buhl
Terex Ryan Eller
Baby Boy
Born: 1/15/22
Mother: Natalie Janet Eller
Father: Ryan Russell Eller
Address: Twin Falls
Enzlie Jewell Flint
Baby Girl
Born: 1/16/22
Mother: Megan Flint
Father: Gregg Flint
Address: Twin Falls
Lainey Rae Peterson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/17/22
Mother: Kayla Peterson
Father: Callie Peterson
Address: Jerome
Hale Wesley Kelley
Baby Boy
Born: 1/18/22
Mother: Tiffany Kelley
Father: Shaman Kelley
Address: Hansen
Graham Nelson Price
Baby Boy
Born: 1/17/22
Mother: Hailee MCall Price
Father: Taylor Nelson Price
Address: Twin Falls
Lyla Elise Hebener
Baby Girl
Born: 1/18/22
Mother: Sara Elsje Hebener
Father: Brandon Robert Hebener
Address: Castleford
Cedar Wilde
Baby Boy
Born: 1/19/22
Mother: Sierra Wilde
Father: Clark Wilde
Address: Jerome
Henry Lee Redden
Baby Boy
Born: 1/19/22
Mother: Mikayla Redden
Father: Logan Redden
Address: Filer
Charlotte Layne Cotten
Baby Girl
Born: 1/20/22
Mother: Mallory Cotten
Father: Andrew Cotten
Address: Twin Falls