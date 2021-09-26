 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Yaziel Pineda

Baby Boy

Born: 9/16/21

Mother: Rosita Pineda

Father: Wiliam Pineda

Address: Buhl

Harmony Nicole Banda

Baby Girl

Born: 9/16/21

Mother: Jessica Banda

Father: Marco Banda

Sterling Robert Adams

Baby Boy

Born: 9/16/21

Mother: Beth Olivia Minniear

Father: Shane Robert Adams

Address: Spring Creek, Nevada

Nur Yusupova

Baby Girl

Born: 9/17/21

Mother: Sevda Usmanova

Father: Nariman Yusupov

Address: Twin Falls

Calliope Gail Thompson

Baby Girl

Born: 9/17/21

Mother: Amber Thompson

Father: Bruce W. Thompson

Address: Twin Falls

Koen Robert Brandsma

Baby Boy

Born: 9/17/21

Mother: Lauren Brandsma

Father: Justin Brandsma

Address: Twin Falls

Sachin Khanal

Baby Boy

Born: 9/18/21

Mother: Saraswati Shrestha

Father: Mahendra Khanal

Address: Twin Falls

Jeremiah Dominic Hicks Rodriguez

Baby Boy

Born: 9/19/21

Mother: Jessica Rodriguez

Father: Daniel Hicks

Address: Castleford

Zayden Jay Torres-Jauregui

Baby Boy

Born: 9/20/21

Mother: Estephania Torres

Father: Juan Torres

Address: Jerome

Timothy Ladd Koehn

Baby Boy

Born: 9/20/21

Mother: Sherlyn Koehn

Father: Trent Koehn

Address: Castleford

Kason Ray Parker

Baby Boy

Born: 9/21/21

Mother: Tresca Mason

Father: Bradley Parker

Address: Jerome

Isla Magnolia Hugill

Baby Girl

Born: 9/20/21

Mother: Breanna Lynn Hugill

Father: Michael Brian Hugill

Address: Twin Falls

Blair Linnea Nelson

Baby Girl

Born: 9/21/21

Mother: Linnea Ann Nelson

Father: Jesse Young Nelson

Address: Jerome

Emberlie Ann Taylor

Baby Girl

Born: 9/22/2021

Mother: Shelbie Taylor

Father: Colter Taylor

Address: Spring Creek, Nevada

Everhett Kerry Huffaker

Baby Boy

Born: 9/23/2021

Mother: Erica Danielle Stewart

Father: Dylan Riley Huffaker

Address: Twin Falls

Kamila Angulo

Baby Girl

Born: 9/23/2021

Mother: Karina Angulo

Father: CJ Angulo

