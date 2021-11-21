 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Rayna Elaine Wilkins

Baby Girl

Born: 11/11/21

Mother: Hannah Wilkins

Father: Raymond Wilkins

Address: Jerome

Andre Mikel Bonds

Baby Boy

Born: 11/12/21

Mother: Juanita Gomez

Father: Everett Bonds

Address: Wendell

Byrkleigh Scottlynn Byrns

Baby Girl

Born: 11/13/21

Mother: Kellie Chaput

Father: Justin Byrns

Address: Twin Falls

Bryndle Webb

Baby Girl

Born: 11/14/21

Mother: Trinity Webb

Father: James Webb

Address: Twin Falls

Christian Mateo Marin Reyes

Baby Boy

Born: 11/15/21

Mother: Brenda Isela Reyes Vidaca

Father: Christian Valentin Bryant Marin

Address: Twin Falls

Craig Jared Gutierrez

Baby Boy

Born: 11/15/21

Mother: Cristhian Gutierrez

Father: Kenny Gutierrez

Address: Buhl

Bayler William Lee

Baby Boy

Born: 11/15/21

Mother: Andrea Lee

Father: Kole Lee

Address: Twin Falls

Octavia Lafae Anderson

Baby Girl

Born: 11/15/21

Mother: Cheyenne Powers

Father: Josh Anderson

Address: Jackson

Brix Michael Hawker

Baby Boy

Born: 11/15/21

Mother: Shayna Hawker

Father: Braxton Hawker

Address: Burley

Aaliyah Alani Hernandez

Baby Girl

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Violet Juarez

Father: Josue Hernandez

Address: Jerome

Alexander Steven Westphal

Baby Boy

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Aparecida Russell

Father: Levi Westphal

Address: Filer

Holland Carol Pope

Baby Girl

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Kailan Pope

Father: Jaron Pope

Address: Jerome

Jose Daniel Norato

Baby Boy

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Viridiana Triana

Father: Jose Antonio Norato

Address: Wendell

Kota James-Rae Blaser

Baby Boy

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Daisha Blaser

Father: Colt Blaser

Address: Twin Falls

Lacey Jayne Rudkin

Baby Girl

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Marina Rudkin

Father: Ty Rudkin

Address: Twin Falls

Karson L Kearsley

Baby Boy

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Rachel Kearsley

Father: Levi Kearsley

Address: Wendell

Charlotte Butterfield

Baby Girl

Born: 11/16/21

Mother: Kelsie Scott

Father: Caleb Butterfield

Address: Paul

Marcellino Vince Celis

Baby Boy

Born: 11/17/21

Mother: Ashlee Celis Lopez

Father: Vincent Ruis

Address: Twin Falls

Macie Rae Hatch

Baby Girl

Born: 11/17/21

Mother: Nicholle Marie Hatch

Father: Andrew Arthur Hatch

Address: Kimberly

Frances Kathleen Gullidge

Baby Girl

Born: 11/17/2021

Mother: Christa Gullidge

Father: Jasion Gullidge

Address: Jerome

Hudson McKay Hurst

Baby Boy

Born: 11/17/2021

Mother: Tisha Hurst

Father: McKay Hurst

Address: Burley

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
