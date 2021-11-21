Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Rayna Elaine Wilkins
Baby Girl
Born: 11/11/21
Mother: Hannah Wilkins
Father: Raymond Wilkins
Address: Jerome
Andre Mikel Bonds
Baby Boy
Born: 11/12/21
Mother: Juanita Gomez
Father: Everett Bonds
Address: Wendell
Byrkleigh Scottlynn Byrns
Baby Girl
Born: 11/13/21
Mother: Kellie Chaput
Father: Justin Byrns
Address: Twin Falls
Bryndle Webb
Baby Girl
Born: 11/14/21
Mother: Trinity Webb
Father: James Webb
People are also reading…
Address: Twin Falls
Christian Mateo Marin Reyes
Baby Boy
Born: 11/15/21
Mother: Brenda Isela Reyes Vidaca
Father: Christian Valentin Bryant Marin
Address: Twin Falls
Craig Jared Gutierrez
Baby Boy
Born: 11/15/21
Mother: Cristhian Gutierrez
Father: Kenny Gutierrez
Address: Buhl
Bayler William Lee
Baby Boy
Born: 11/15/21
Mother: Andrea Lee
Father: Kole Lee
Address: Twin Falls
Octavia Lafae Anderson
Baby Girl
Born: 11/15/21
Mother: Cheyenne Powers
Father: Josh Anderson
Address: Jackson
Brix Michael Hawker
Baby Boy
Born: 11/15/21
Mother: Shayna Hawker
Father: Braxton Hawker
Address: Burley
Aaliyah Alani Hernandez
Baby Girl
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Violet Juarez
Father: Josue Hernandez
Address: Jerome
Alexander Steven Westphal
Baby Boy
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Aparecida Russell
Father: Levi Westphal
Address: Filer
Holland Carol Pope
Baby Girl
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Kailan Pope
Father: Jaron Pope
Address: Jerome
Jose Daniel Norato
Baby Boy
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Viridiana Triana
Father: Jose Antonio Norato
Address: Wendell
Kota James-Rae Blaser
Baby Boy
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Daisha Blaser
Father: Colt Blaser
Address: Twin Falls
Lacey Jayne Rudkin
Baby Girl
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Marina Rudkin
Father: Ty Rudkin
Address: Twin Falls
Karson L Kearsley
Baby Boy
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Rachel Kearsley
Father: Levi Kearsley
Address: Wendell
Charlotte Butterfield
Baby Girl
Born: 11/16/21
Mother: Kelsie Scott
Father: Caleb Butterfield
Address: Paul
Marcellino Vince Celis
Baby Boy
Born: 11/17/21
Mother: Ashlee Celis Lopez
Father: Vincent Ruis
Address: Twin Falls
Macie Rae Hatch
Baby Girl
Born: 11/17/21
Mother: Nicholle Marie Hatch
Father: Andrew Arthur Hatch
Address: Kimberly
Frances Kathleen Gullidge
Baby Girl
Born: 11/17/2021
Mother: Christa Gullidge
Father: Jasion Gullidge
Address: Jerome
Hudson McKay Hurst
Baby Boy
Born: 11/17/2021
Mother: Tisha Hurst
Father: McKay Hurst
Address: Burley