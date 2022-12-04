 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Olivia Gwynevere Torrence

Baby Girl

Born: 11/24/2022

Mother: Cassidee Christensen

Father: Rashid Torrence

Address: Rupert

Kelanhi Banks Bacilio

Baby Girl

Born: 11/24/2022

Mother: Esperanza Kay Velasquez

Father: Mario Alberto Bacilio Garcia

Address: Twin Falls

Yaretzi Darlyne Soulyne-Rose Camayo

Baby Girl

Born: 11/24/2022

People are also reading…

Mother: Jessalynna Camayo

Address: Jerome

Challis Rylee Groves

Baby Girl

Born: 11/25/2022

Mother: Megan Rae Groves

Father: Jeremy Caleb Groves

Address: Twin Falls

Gretta Santana Ayala

Baby Girl

Born: 11/25/2022

Mother: Neftaly Betzai Ayala Uribe

Father: Heriberto Santana Santacruz

Address: Twin Falls

Gracelyn Jo Jensen

Baby Girl

Born: 11/25/2022

Mother: Kendyl Dee Jensen

Father: Chandler Ryan Jensen

Address: Kimberly

Yael Popoca Delgado

Baby Boy

Born: 11/25/2022

Mother: Isabel Delgado

Father: Juan Jose Popoca

Address: Eden

Canyon Brody Steen

Baby Boy

Born: 11/26/2022

Mother: Beth Sluder

Father: Christopher Steen

Address: Twin Falls

Scarlett Cheryl Finn

Baby Girl

Born: 11/26/2022

Mother: Brenda Corona

Father: Brian Flinn

Address: Twin Falls

Brenli Jean Gordon

Baby Girl

Born: 11/26/2022

Mother: Alexia Ramirez

Father: Quinton Gordon

Address: Twin Falls

Ethan Thomas Atanasio

Baby Boy

Born: 11/27/2022

Mother: Cierra Atanasio

Father: Jordan Atanasio

Address: Twin Falls

Dax Kevin Johnson

Baby Boy

Born: 11/28/2022

Mother: Jayleigh Crawford

Father: Milo Johnson

Address: Gooding

Athena Grey

Baby Girl

Born: 11/28/2022

Mother: Kiree

Father: Brandon

Address: Twin Falls

Jaxten Franklin Curnow

Baby Boy

Born: 11/28/2022

Mother: Danae Curnow

Father: Matthew Curnow

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Brantley Aaron Firth

Born: 11/29/2022

Mother: Leah Firth

Father: Aaron Firth

Address: Heyburn

Atticus John Olsen

Baby Boy

Born: 11/29/2022

Mother: Greta Elizabeth Olsen

Father: Kalem James Olsen

Address: Twin Falls

Atlas Sage Martin

Baby Girl

Born: 11/29/2022

Mother: Carrigan Martin

Father: Tyler Martin

Address: Mountain Home

Caleb Todd Ruhter

Baby Boy

Born: 11/30/2022

Mother: Beth A. Ruhter

Father: Clayton E. Ruhter

Address: Filer

Emilia Kate Jerke

Baby Girl

Born: 11/30/2022

Mother: Megan Jerke

Father: Evan Jerke

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radio Rondevoo is no more

Radio Rondevoo is no more

An excavator continued to clear the site of the former Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Twin Falls. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News