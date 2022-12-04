Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Olivia Gwynevere Torrence
Baby Girl
Born: 11/24/2022
Mother: Cassidee Christensen
Father: Rashid Torrence
Address: Rupert
Kelanhi Banks Bacilio
Baby Girl
Born: 11/24/2022
Mother: Esperanza Kay Velasquez
Father: Mario Alberto Bacilio Garcia
Address: Twin Falls
Yaretzi Darlyne Soulyne-Rose Camayo
Baby Girl
Born: 11/24/2022
Mother: Jessalynna Camayo
Address: Jerome
Challis Rylee Groves
Baby Girl
Born: 11/25/2022
Mother: Megan Rae Groves
Father: Jeremy Caleb Groves
Address: Twin Falls
Gretta Santana Ayala
Baby Girl
Born: 11/25/2022
Mother: Neftaly Betzai Ayala Uribe
Father: Heriberto Santana Santacruz
Address: Twin Falls
Gracelyn Jo Jensen
Baby Girl
Born: 11/25/2022
Mother: Kendyl Dee Jensen
Father: Chandler Ryan Jensen
Address: Kimberly
Yael Popoca Delgado
Baby Boy
Born: 11/25/2022
Mother: Isabel Delgado
Father: Juan Jose Popoca
Address: Eden
Canyon Brody Steen
Baby Boy
Born: 11/26/2022
Mother: Beth Sluder
Father: Christopher Steen
Address: Twin Falls
Scarlett Cheryl Finn
Baby Girl
Born: 11/26/2022
Mother: Brenda Corona
Father: Brian Flinn
Address: Twin Falls
Brenli Jean Gordon
Baby Girl
Born: 11/26/2022
Mother: Alexia Ramirez
Father: Quinton Gordon
Address: Twin Falls
Ethan Thomas Atanasio
Baby Boy
Born: 11/27/2022
Mother: Cierra Atanasio
Father: Jordan Atanasio
Address: Twin Falls
Dax Kevin Johnson
Baby Boy
Born: 11/28/2022
Mother: Jayleigh Crawford
Father: Milo Johnson
Address: Gooding
Athena Grey
Baby Girl
Born: 11/28/2022
Mother: Kiree
Father: Brandon
Address: Twin Falls
Jaxten Franklin Curnow
Baby Boy
Born: 11/28/2022
Mother: Danae Curnow
Father: Matthew Curnow
Address: Twin Falls
Baby Boy
Brantley Aaron Firth
Born: 11/29/2022
Mother: Leah Firth
Father: Aaron Firth
Address: Heyburn
Atticus John Olsen
Baby Boy
Born: 11/29/2022
Mother: Greta Elizabeth Olsen
Father: Kalem James Olsen
Address: Twin Falls
Atlas Sage Martin
Baby Girl
Born: 11/29/2022
Mother: Carrigan Martin
Father: Tyler Martin
Address: Mountain Home
Caleb Todd Ruhter
Baby Boy
Born: 11/30/2022
Mother: Beth A. Ruhter
Father: Clayton E. Ruhter
Address: Filer
Emilia Kate Jerke
Baby Girl
Born: 11/30/2022
Mother: Megan Jerke
Father: Evan Jerke
Address: Twin Falls